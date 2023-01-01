Nadeshot explains why he hopes Call of Duty will fail

Former Call of Duty pro and 100 Thieves CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag has explained why he hopes the franchise will completely flop.





While Call of Duty players have been loving Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s map, DMZ mode, and streamlined camo challenges, many feel that the games aren’t as polished or complete as they could be following crashes, stuttering and low FPS issues, as well as Ranked Play not arriving until 2023.

Nadeshot recently went viral for his rant about the state of Warzone 2, telling the devs to “fix your f**king sh*t,” but he later said it was a moment of frustration and not how he actually feels about the game.

In the latest CouRage and Nadeshot Show, Nade was full of praise for Al Mazrah, saying it’s “better than Verdansk in almost every single way,” and he doesn’t even mind the TTK or movement changes.

But, the pair believe Call of Duty is being let down by its lack of polish, with CouRage wishing content would be delayed so the devs could have more time to perfect it. Nadeshot went as far as to say that he wishes Call of Duty would fail so it can come back stronger.

“As sh*tty as it might sound, I’ve always sort of hoped that there would be a string of years where Call of Duty just flops, just fails,” explained Nadeshot. “Because I think if they really recenter themselves and refocused and compartmentalized their intention, they would come out the other end with one of the best products — if they did it right and executed it properly — one of the best games you’ll ever play.”

Timestamp: 31:09

He later said he hopes that when it came back, Ranked Play and competitive would be the “first-class experience when you log onto the game.” Similar to Valorant’s success, he thinks this would make CoD “even bigger than it is.”

But, he admitted that he might be wrong because Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 “made the game easier for everybody,” but it’s had the biggest launch of any Call of Duty title.

Image Credit: 100 Thieves