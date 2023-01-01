‘No beneficial effects of supplements’ says BNF

Christmas Day has passed and with it the epicentre of the festive food cyclone of high fat and high salt. As we enter a new year, attention will now turn to how to burn off that excess and regain any fitness lost. Some may be tempted to boost their fitness and body using supplements, but the British Nutrition Foundation warns that this may not be the best option.

Speaking to the Express, one of their nutrition scientists, Helena Gibson-Moore, said: “It is important to remember that supplements should not be used as a substitute for a healthy diet.

“Eating a balanced and varied diet should provide sufficient amounts of the vitamins, minerals and other nutrients that are needed for good health, as well as important dietary components such as fibre and natural bioactive compounds (such as polyphenols), with the exception of vitamin D.

“A healthy, balanced diet typically contains plenty of fruit and vegetables, wholegrains, dairy or dairy alternatives foods, beans and pulses, and other protein foods like fish, lean meat, eggs, nuts and seeds, and small amounts of unsaturated oils like vegetable or olive oil.”

However, Helena said there were some caveats for those who follow a vegan diet.

