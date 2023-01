From Goldeneye 007 to Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare via Stargate SG-1, the FN P90 has cemented itself as one of the most iconic SMGs in pop culture. With the help of Jonathan Ferguson, Keeper of Firearms & Artillery at the Royal Armouries Museum in the UK, we break down what makes this unique PDW so iconic, and why games have embraced this weird little SMG.