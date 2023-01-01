Categories
People Are Losing Their Minds Over Miley Cyrus And Dolly

Do yourself a favor and take the five minutes and 59 seconds out of your day to watch this.

Every few years like the Olympics or some random comet, a certain thing happens without fail…

Like, this is the top comment on that video: “Shit man, I always thought of this girl as a Disney princess, but watching her with Metallica and other covers including this one she clearly has a HIGH vocal range and talent.”


And now it seems like we’re in the midst of another one of those every-few-year moments…

Miley and her Godmother Dolly Parton performed a medley of “Wrecking Ball” and “I Will Always Love You” on their New Years special.

this @mileycyrus and @dollyparton medley is makin’ us EMOTIONAL. 🥲 #MileysNewYearsEveParty


I need this on Spotify, a Dolly/Miley tour, an honorary Grammy award, a Presidential medal of honor, etc.





