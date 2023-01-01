Prince Louis tipped for starring role in 2023





Prince Louis, who stoles the show during last year’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations to mark the late Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne, will likely find himself in the limelight once again this year, a royal commentator has predicted. Meanwhile Jonathan Sacerdoti said King Charles will pull out all the stops for his coronation on May 6 – showcasing the “best of Britain” in the process.

Four-year-old Louis’s facial expressions during the Jubilee flypast – at one point putting his fingers in his ears to block out the noise – swiftly went vital, as did footage of him chatting with the Queen. He later sat on grandfather Prince Charles’ lap during a Jubilee pageant, and danced while watching a parade pass in front of Buckingham Palace. Mr Sacerdoti, whose television credits include the BBC, Channel 4 News and Fox News, told Express.co.uk: “We can also expect to see more of the younger royals. “We saw more of Prince Louis recently and I think we might see more of him this year too.

“As he gets older he will be better equipped for dealing with the softer end of public royal life, but I also hope that he will continue to benefit from the careful and sensitive protection he has had so far.” Mr Sacerdoti stressed: “He and his siblings are still children and we know that no matter how much there is interest in them, it’s important we let them have privacy and to be children even in their most unusual of circumstances.” Turning his attention to the King’s big day, he added: “The Coronation is of course coming up. “We will watch with interest to see how it is shaped and influenced by the modern world. JUST IN: Russia ‘running out of weapons’ with Putin branded a ‘pariah’