Queen Camilla includes nod to Meghan Markle with £295 bag today

Queen Camilla and King Charles were greeted by The Reverend Canon Dr Paul Williams as they attended the New Year’s Day service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate today. The Queen Consort looked fabulous in her winter outfit.

For the occasion, Queen Camilla appeared to wear a Max Mara “Manuela Belted Coat” which retails for a whopping £1,860.

The description says: “Worn by celebrities, royals and fashion icons, the Manuela is a timeless piece that surpasses trends.

“One of the label’s beloved Icon designs and a favourite of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, the Max Mara Manuela coat is an enduringly refined silhouette crafted in the softest camel hair.

“Exemplifying a penchant for timeless outerwear, the nonchalant wrap style will have you reaching for it at every occasion.”

