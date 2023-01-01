Rumor: Warzone 2 Could Get New Resurgence Map With the Launch of

A rumor claims that a new Resurgence map is currently in development for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and it may arrive sooner rather than later.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 could be getting a new Resurgence map sooner rather than later according to one interesting rumor. Leaks surrounding the start of Call of Duty: Warzone 2‘s second season have raised a number of eyebrows, especially due to the revelation of the return of Call of Duty: World at War‘s Castle map. The Season 2 and Castle leaks may have revealed more than Call of Duty players first realized, though.





In early December, the key art for Call of Duty: Warzone 2‘s second season leaked. The image, like previous Call of Duty: Warzone seasons’ key art, revealed a new Operator and new weapons. It also revealed the Castle map in its background, with many believing it was a new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 6v6 map since it shares seasons with Warzone. Castle is styled after historical Japanese architecture, making it visually unique.

But a new report from Insider Gaming indicates Castle may be featured differently, included as part of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 2. Insider Gaming has been told from two different sources that Castle will be a part of a new Resurgence map released with Season 2. The report, however, is treated as a rumor, with Insider Gaming unwilling to say the report is accurate without further reporting on the subject. It’s nevertheless an interesting possibility for Warzone 2‘s next update.

This isn’t the first time that Castle being associated with a new Resurgence map has been mentioned, of course. Players within the Warzone 2 community have speculated about the subject substantially over the past month. A leaked map also tied to Warzone 2 placed Castle within what appeared to be a small Japanese island, what could be a Rebirth Island reboot. The map, and the speculation, have lacked confirmation, though.

It’s reaching a point where between the rumors, leaks, and now multiple sources confirming prior reporting, it would be a big surprise if a new Resurgence map wasn’t part of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, with or without Castle. Plans can change and leaks can be misinterpreted, though. Anything’s possible, but Warzone 2 players should probably feel confident in their expectations for Resurgence’s return.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players can expect plenty of content from Season 2, whether they care about Resurgence or not. Resurgence was a very popular addition in the original Warzone, with Rebirth Island offering a unique experience separate from the standard battle royale. With an expected launch early in February, plenty of official Season 2 announcements could come throughout January.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Source: Insider Gaming