Side effects of popular supplement could include cancer

Cancer cells too, however, are known to thrive off the energy they receive, as this increases their metabolism.

This has prompted researchers to investigate the role of supplements like NR in the development and spread of cancer.

“Our work is especially important to given the wide commercial availability and a large number of ongoing human clinical trials where NR is used to mitigate the side effects of cancer therapy in patients,” noted Professor Gou.

“While NR is already being widely used in people and is being investigated in so many ongoing clinical trials for additional applications, much of how NR works is a black box, it is not understood.”