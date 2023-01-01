SK Group Chairman Chey Stresses Stakeholder Relationship and

SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won

SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won emphasized stakeholder relationship and trust in his New Year’s message to employees.

“A company’s competitiveness depends on the size and depth of stake relationship and trust,” Chey said. “The future will be on our side if we rethink our precious values ​​and refine our management system.”

Chey pointed out problems between the earth and people and between people as homework that must be solved in the future. “Companies that present solutions to problems such as climate change, diseases, and poverty will be chosen by mankind in the future,” he added.

In particular, Chey mentioned the importance of relationships, saying that data is important to build trust. “Let’s look back on how much we know about our stakeholders, and think about what to do based on the data,” he said.

He also said that it is necessary to expand “relationships” and networks, such as discovering new countries and markets. Chey said, “Let’s broaden the scope of ‘relationship’ using our efforts to host World Expo 2030 in Busan as an opportunity, and solve common problems of mankind such as climate change, polarization, and digital divide,” he said.

Chey said that the most important task for him is ensuring the happiness of all SK Group members. “In the new year, more than anything else, I will increase opportunities to grow happiness together with SK Group members by getting closer to them and continue to create a system in which the voices of the members are reflected in management,” he said.