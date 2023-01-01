Start 2023 with Juicy Stakes Casino’s $2,000 Tournament

ST JOHN’S, Antigua–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Happy New Year! If you want to begin 2023 with a bang, there’s no better place than at Juicy Stakes Casino. Your favourite online casino is kicking off the New Year with a super slot tournament and a $2,000 prize pool.

From New Year’s Day onwards, go for a spin on four of the hottest slots in the Juicy Stakes Casino collection to be in with a shout of scooping a share of the $2,000 cash prize. Earn one point for every $0.50 spin between January 1st-9th, with the top 16 taking home a chunk of cash and the winner securing themselves a fab $400.

The four selected slots are Golden Dragon Inferno, the flaming hot Asian adventure; Rags to Witches, a spooky slot certain to leave you spellbound; Gold Canyon, a spectacular shootout in the Wild West and Stay Frosty, a festive favourite as we continue to cling on to Christmas!

It’s not only a New Year though, it’s also a new month. And that means a new Slot of the Month. Take The Bank is the chosen one for January, a Cops ‘n’ Robbers themed favourite with 270 Free Spins on offer.

A $25 deposit with PILFER30 will get you 30 Free Spins, $50 with PILFER50 will secure you 60 more, and for another 80, enter PILFER80 with a $75 deposit. Finally, seal another century of spins by depositing $100 alongside PILFER100.

Lock up your Free Spins anytime from now through to January 31st.

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: “Happy New Year from Juicy Stakes Casino. We’re certainly getting it off to a flyer with our New Year Tournament and that $2,000 cash prize. Spin to win, it’s that simple.

“We’re showcasing our slots once more with Take The Bank, a game swinging with swag. These 270 Free Spins are an absolute steal – get involved and start 2023 in style.”

