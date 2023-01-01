Categories
Business

The Beatles Song Paul McCartney Says Was Inspired by Motown — ‘It

Paul McCartney of The Beatles poses with The Supremes at a party in London

The Beatles often incorporated other genres of music into their work, including the blues and folk music. Songs like “Yer Blues” show the band’s interest in experimenting with different sounds to create a versatile catalog. Paul McCartney said that one Beatles song was inspired by Motown and a Motown bass player who he had tremendous respect for. 

Motown became successful around the same time as The Beatles

Paul McCartney of The Beatles poses with The Supremes at a party in London
The Beatles’ Paul McCartney congratulates the Supremes at a party after their London debut show.

Motown is a record label that was founded in 1958 by Berry Gordy, Jr. in Detroit. The label found tremendous success in the 1960s through primarily African American artists who produced soul and blues music with mainstream appeal. Many of the artists who propelled Motown in the 1960s included Diana Ross & The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Gladys Knight, and Stevie Wonder. 

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.