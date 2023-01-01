The Biggest Games Of January 2023 – Forspoken, Dead Space, And

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

January used to be a slow month for new releases, but over the last couple of years, publishers and developers have taken advantage of this quiet gap in the gaming calendar to drop some pretty big games. This year is no different, and while the month ahead isn’t crammed with new releases, it does have a fair number of high-profile games being dropped onto PC and console.

The biggest releases of the month are a triple-threat of genres and ideas that are coming for your spare time. Square Enix’s Forspoken looks like a cool action-RPG where you utilize fast-paced magical powers; the Dead Space remake is a reminder to always cut off the limbs of Necromorphs; and Nintendo’s Fire Emblem Engage is shaping up to be a leaner and meaner chapter in the long-running tactical-RPG franchise.

Anime fans also have plenty to look forward to, as a brand-new One Piece adventure and the release of two Persona ports will keep them occupied for dozens of hours. The Persona games being released, Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden, feature some great enhancements to bring it up to modern standards, while One Piece Odyssey looks like a vibrant RPG in which you can unleash rubbery blows, sword strikes, and flaming kicks.

For anyone looking for something silly to play or even share with their family, THQ Nordic’s SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake could be just what you’re after. It’s goofy and colorful SpongeBob fun, plus with the original voice cast involved, it’ll be an authentic trip back to Bikini Bottom. For the rest of the month, you can check out the list and highlights below to see what January has in store for you.