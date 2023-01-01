The Masked Singer’s Phoenix’s identity ‘worked out’ by fans





The Masked Singer is returning to ITV on New Year’s Day and fans have been busy trying to work out who is behind this year’s outlandish costumes. Ahead of the new series airing, fans believe a Eurovision star is Phoenix after spotting clues in the trailer and the disguise.

Eagle-eyed viewers who have been closely studying the trailer for the new season think the mystery star behind Phoenix has been all over the television recently. Some are certain UK Eurovision 2022 contestant Sam Ryder is behind the Phoenix mask. Sam rose to fame with his song Space Man which he performed at last year’s Eurovision Song Contest when he came runner-up to Ukraine. Taking to Reddit, one user said: “For me, Phoenix, it’s very possible it could be Sam Ryder,” to which another fan replied: “If it is, I might just scream.” READ MORE: 1000lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton unrecognisable after transformation

However, the judges Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan will have to determine who is behind the mask. Davina said there was a huge range of talent in this series, saying: “What’s nice about this show is it’s not a talent contest. “They’re very, very good at getting a real mixture of unbelievable breathtaking talent, that if they’re not a singer, you’re thinking, ‘Well, you should be’. “I think, with a mask on, there’s no embarrassment or self-consciousness going on, so they really just let rip and do what they do best. DON’T MISS…

The Masked Singer UK is back for season 4 [UPDATE]

The Masked Singer cast explained with crazy new costumes [EXPLAINER]

I’m A Celeb’s Matt Hancock favourite to star on another ITV show [INSIGHT]

“But then at the same time, there are also some people that aren’t trained singers.” The characters this year include Jacket Potato, Piece of Cake, Pigeon, Rhino, Rubbish, Cat and Mouse, Ghost, Jellyfish, Knitting and Otter. Cat and Mouse are the first duo of the show and they have already attracted a wave of attention. Host Joel Dommett said: “They are great. Weirdly, you would’ve thought, because there are two of them, it’d be easier to guess, but it’s harder, I think.





