The Pogues’ Shane MacGowan shares ‘life threatening’ medical

In fact, he suffered a fall which confined him to a wheelchair back in 2016.

The intensity of his stumble left him with a broken pelvis and requiring a carer at his home in Dublin.

He sent out a sorrowful message admitting “I can’t walk anymore”, while he has also battled issues such as addiction.

He later suffered a follow-up accident which left his knee shattered and some ligaments torn.

Fortunately, Shane has also been able to rely on TLC from his wife, to whom he has been married for over 35 years.

The pair didn’t get around to tying the knot until 2018, when they wed in Denmark, at Copenhagen City Hall.

Their close friend, Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp, performed at their wedding bash.

Victoria urged the world to send “healing vibes” to Shane as he continues to soldier towards a full recovery.