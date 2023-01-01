‘Thor’ the walrus found resting on UK beach

A walrus was spotted at a UK coastal town forcing a council to cancel New Year’s Eve fireworks over concerns that it could scare the animal, a news report has stated. The large walrus nicknamed ‘Thor’ was found resting on a harbour in a rare sighting in Scarborough on December 30.
The marine mammal was discovered along the shoreline of the Solent on the south coast having travelled from Europe.
Experts believed that the young walrus could have come from as far as Canada, and is likely to be “wandering” before making his way back to his Arctic habitat.
The animal has been identified as Thor, an adolescent male that was seen on beaches in Hampshire earlier this month.
It was also spotted in Holland and France.
Marine experts have now suggested the town council to cancel the New Year firework display over concerns about their emotional effects on the animal.
A spokesman for Scarborough Borough Council said: “We have taken the decision to cancel tonight’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display on the advice of British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), because of the arrival of the walrus ‘Thor’ in the harbour.
“There are concerns that the display could cause distress to the mammal.”
Councillor Steve Siddons, leader of the council, said: “We are really disappointed that we’ve had to cancel the fireworks but the welfare of the walrus has to take precedence.
“While there is understandable interest in the creature, we ask that it is left alone and not disturbed.”
