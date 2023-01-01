Why Sheriff Haskell From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar – Looper

Long before Hugh Dillon became Sheriff Haskell on Paramount’s “Yellowstone,” he first belonged to an elite police force on “Flashpoint” as Ed Lane. Together with a team including Sergeant Greg Parker (Enrico Colantoni), Sam Braddock (David Paetkau), Michelangelo “Spike” Scarlatti (Sergio Di Zio), Kevin “Wordy” Wordsworth (Michael Cram) and Lewis Lou Young (Mark Taylor), Dillon’s character Ed Lane helped deescalate tough and violent situations that regular police officers are unequipped to handle.

For 75 episodes, Ed was the top leader of the unit and was applauded for his special sniper abilities, at least by fellow officers. His family, wife Sophie (Janaya Stephens) and son Clark (Tyler Stentiford), on the other hand, are often frustrated with how much more time he spends on the job rather than with his family. In the very first episode titled “Scorpio,” audiences watch Ed leave his wife and son to celebrate the retirement of another officer instead of attending a celebration for his in-law’s wedding anniversary. Insisting that it’s just part of the job. Ed and Kevin sing a little song, with the line “A policeman’s job is not a happy one.”

As the series went on, Ed and Sophie had further difficulties, especially when Sophie became pregnant. After separating from Ed for a time, they reconcile when Ed resolves to maintain an equal balance between his duties on the Flashpoint team, and his duties as a husband and father.