Will There Be a Season 2 of Netflix’s “Kaleidoscope”? Here’s What

Netflix tricked our minds with their new, non-linear series, Kaleidoscope, leaving us hungry for more. The crime anthology centered around a group of master thieves attempting to break into a vault for the largest payday in heist history treated each viewer to a different immersive viewing experience. Users received a personalized episode order of seven color-coded installments leading up to the epic “White: The Heist” finale. And while we each may have a different viewpoint on the story and the characters based on our given episode order, there’s one thing we all can agree on — we need a season two. Here’s what we know about Kaleidoscope‘s possible sequel so far.

Will there be a season two of Kaleidoscope?

We became enthralled by the intense action of the crime crew in season one. However, the January 1 premiered Kaleidoscope has yet to be officially renewed by the streaming giant.

When will Kaleidoscope season two take place?

Though the first season was set and loosely based upon IRL events surrounding Hurricane Sandy in 2012, when $70 billion in bonds went missing from downtown Manhattan, we don’t know yet when the potential second season would take place. The eight-episode series has large time jumps, with episode four, “Violet: 24 Years Before the Heist,” being the farthest in the past and episode seven, “Pink: 6 Months After,” set in the future following the crime.

If the possible second season follows the pattern of the first, we could see a significant time span covered.

Who will be in the cast of Kaleidoscope season two?

The original series boasted a large ensemble cast with Giancarlo Esposito and Paz Vega headlining. Jai Courtney, Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabrielle, Peter Mark Kendall, Rosaline Elbay, Niousha Noor, and Jordan Mendoza also starred in the series.

Since a sequel hasn’t been confirmed by Netflix, we do not know who will be on board for season two of Kaleidoscope.