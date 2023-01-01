World Darts Championship: Gerwyn Price suffers shock 5-1 defeat

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



The best of the action from the evening session at the World Darts Championship

The best of the action from the evening session at the World Darts Championship

Not even Gerwyn Price’s ear defenders could stop the raucous Alexandra Palace crowd from helping a rampant Gabriel Clemens record an incredible 5-1 demolition job to storm into the semi-finals of the World Darts Championship.

The world No 1’s bizarre attempts to block out the crowd by wearing ear defenders failed to have the desired effect as he crashed out of the tournament in north London.

The 37-year-old Welshman was 3-1 down in his quarter-final to Clemens when he donned the accessory in an apparent move to dampen the noise coming from off stage.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gerwyn Price returned for the fifth set of his 5-1 quarter-final defeat to Gabriel Clemens wearing ear defenders to block out the raucous Ally Pally crowd, who had been booing him. In the final set he ditched the ear defenders for ear plugs Gerwyn Price returned for the fifth set of his 5-1 quarter-final defeat to Gabriel Clemens wearing ear defenders to block out the raucous Ally Pally crowd, who had been booing him. In the final set he ditched the ear defenders for ear plugs

But it did not prevent him from losing the fifth set and when he returned to the stage wearing less-bulky ear plugs, which he had apparently spent some time practising in, the outcome was the same as Clemens sealed a 5-1 win to become the first German to reach the last four of the competition.

Sunday, January 1 – Evening Results Gerwyn Price 1-5 Gabriel Clemens (QF) Michael van Gerwen 5-0 Chris Dobey (QF)

Price made an emphatic statement of intent against Clemens as ‘The Iceman’ raced through the opening set in just 42 darts with a 107.36 average. He won it in consecutive legs with checkouts of 140, 110 and 74.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Price looked in devastating form in the opening set against Clemens as he took out 140, 110 and 74 finishes for a clean-sweep Price looked in devastating form in the opening set against Clemens as he took out 140, 110 and 74 finishes for a clean-sweep

The German No 1 responded in fantastic fashion, hitting back to claim the second set 3-1 and level up before breaking in the third leg of the next before serving out the set on double 2 having squandered seven missed darts at doubles.

Clemens was showing no signs of nerves and he extended his advantage, pinning double 8 for a massive 136 finish before wrapping things up on double 10 to make it three unanswered sets on the spin.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Clemens was delighted to become the first German player to reach the semi-finals and he did not let Price’s ear defenders distract him from victory Clemens was delighted to become the first German player to reach the semi-finals and he did not let Price’s ear defenders distract him from victory

In bizarre circumstances, the Welshman came out wearing ear defenders in the fifth set and everything appeared to be nice and rosy when he won the first leg in 12 darts, but then the headphones failed to have its desired effect as Clemens coasted within a set of a huge scalp.

Clemens then made history by becoming the first German to reach the semi-finals after sweeping past Price in the sixth set. He meet two-time runner-up Michael Smith for a spot in the final on Monday night.

After his upset Price wrote on his Instagram story: “So frustrating you play all year round preparing for this one tournament. So gutted I wasn’t let play but good luck everyone left in.

“Not sure I will ever play in this event again.”

Gerwyn Price on Instagram

Clemens said: “This is amazing. Thank you, Germany. I have no words. I beat the World No 1, it’s amazing for me. I played my game, just focussed on my game.”

“The situation with Price is that he has had his ear defenders with him prior to this game and it was something he was thinking of doing. It shows there is a bit of frailty there. I get why he did it, he wanted to put on an elaborate show. Clemens played exactly how I thought Price would play. Clemens was amazing. He was way the better player so let’s celebrate what he did” Wayne Mardle on Gerwyn Price

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player MVG says is looking forward to the challenge of Van den Bergh in the semi-finals, saying ‘he won’t be confident tomorrow’ MVG says is looking forward to the challenge of Van den Bergh in the semi-finals, saying ‘he won’t be confident tomorrow’

Michael van Gerwen was in ruthless mood, dropping just three legs in a stunning performance to thrash Chris Dobey.

Van Gerwen made a flying start, winning the opening set 3-1 before doubling his lead by the same scoreline with three 180s and a 105 average as the one-way traffic continued.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael van Gerwen underlined his title credentials by checking out this 152 in his fifth set against Chris Dobey Michael van Gerwen underlined his title credentials by checking out this 152 in his fifth set against Chris Dobey

‘The Green Machine’ charged towards the winning line by wrapping up third set without reply and after winning the next without reply, he crashed in a spectacular 152 checkout en route to his 50th victory at the Worlds.

Van Gerwen will take on Dimitri Van den Bergh in his eighth semi-final on Monday where he will hope to make it through to his sixth final.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wayne Mardle says Price’s decision to wear ear defenders was a sign that he was feeling the pressure Wayne Mardle says Price’s decision to wear ear defenders was a sign that he was feeling the pressure

Smith & Van den Bergh reach semis

Sunday, January 1 – Afternoon Results Dimitri Van den Bergh 5-3 Jonny Clayton (QF) Michael Smith 5-3 Stephen Bunting (QF)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from the afternoon session from Ally Pally The best of the action from the afternoon session from Ally Pally

‘Bully Boy’ Smith fended off a spirited fightback from fellow St Helens thrower Stephen Bunting to seal a 5-3 victory for a place in his third world championship semi-final.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Smith says he was fortunate to win his quarter-final against Bunting and cannot afford to play that poorly in the semi-finals Smith says he was fortunate to win his quarter-final against Bunting and cannot afford to play that poorly in the semi-finals

“I just turned up so bad today. I played so poor, but I managed to get the win,” said Smith. “I put too much pressure on myself there and it nearly cost me everything.

“Bunting let me off. I didn’t deserve that game.”

That was Smith’s lowest match average (91.63) in 33 World Championship matches (lowest since 2014 R1).

“There was little spells there but that isn’t the Michael Smith we are used to seeing. Top players find a way and he found a way to win the match. I thought Michael Smith did enough in the end. He will have to play better and he knows he has got away with one there. Like I said, if you are a champion, you need to get yourself through a game if you’re not really feeling it. He just found a way to win. He just has to draw the line under that game now” Mark Webster on Smith’s quarter-final win

Van den Bergh cracked in 13 180s to make it through to the last four of the Worlds for the first time in his career after beating Welshman Jonny Clayton.

The history-making Belgian, said: “I’m a young guy. I keep my feet on the ground and I get a whole lot of support so thank you very much, but onto the next round. I’m into the semi-finals. It’s all about feet on the ground, focused, belief in yourself. I’ve got a dream so let’s make it together.”

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Van den Bergh took the mic to speak to the crowd after hitting 13 180s in his 5-3 quarter-final win over Clayton Van den Bergh took the mic to speak to the crowd after hitting 13 180s in his 5-3 quarter-final win over Clayton

Monday Night at Ally Pally

Michael van Gerwen continues his quest for a fourth world crown

It’s semi-finals night at Alexandra Palace, which means the best of 11 sets now.

Monday, January 2 – Semi-Finals (1930 GMT) Gabriel Clemens vs Michael Smith Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith will aim to reach his third world championship final when he takes on surprise-package Gabriel Clemens and then red-hot favourite Michael van Gerwen goes up against Dimitri Van den Bergh.

Watch the PDC World Darts Championship semi-finals – Gabriel Clemens vs Michael Smith followed by Michael van Gerwen vs Dimitri Van den Bergh – live on Sky Sports Darts from 7.30pm on Monday with the final at 8pm on Tuesday.