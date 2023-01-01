Wrath of the Lich King Classic’s Changes Make World Of Warcraft’s

World of Warcraft’s Wrath of the Lich King expansion is often regarded as the high point in the history of Blizzard’s long-running MMORPG, and all the changes, both big and small, Blizzard made to the expansion for its 2022 re-release make the beloved expansion even better.
The 2008 release of Wrath of the Lich King is viewed as peak WoW for good reason. It introduced the game’s first new class, the iconic Death Knight, and starred the franchise’s most well-known villain, Arthas. 2010, at the height of the expansion, is also when the game’s subscription numbers peaked at over 12 million active players. For many fans, when they think of WoW, they think of Wrath of the Lich King.