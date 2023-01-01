‘Yellowstone’ season 5 episode 8 | How to watch, live stream, TV

The eighth episode of the fifth season of “Yellowstone” premieres on Paramount Network tonight, Jan. 1, at 7 p.m. CT. The popular drama is also available to watch on Philo, fuboTV, and Sling.

“Yellowstone” follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner). The Duttons control the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. and must contend with constant attacks by land developers, clashes with an Indian reservation and conflict with America’s first national park.

This season, John Dutton puts his family and land first — even as he’s sworn in as governor of Montana — when Yellowstone returns with a two-hour premiere event.

Last week’s episode saw John deal with a problem with his herd, Sen. Perry deliver news to Rainwater and the entire Yellowstone enjoy a rare evening of fun together.

On tonight’s episode, called “A Knife and No Coin,” viewers can expect the following: Jamie goes through with his plan. John has an ask for Monica, and lends support to an unexpected friend. The Yellowstone cowboys embark on a big change. A flashback reveals a source of Rip’s loyalty.

What channel is Paramount Network on?

You can find which channel these are on by using the channel finders here: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV and Dish.

Where can I watch ‘Yellowstone’ if I don’t have cable?

Yellowstone is available to stream on Philo, which offers a free trial and access to your favorite TV shows, live sports events and much more. You can also watch it on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial or on Sling.

Where can I watch past episodes of ‘Yellowstone’?

You can stream the first four seasons on Peacock.