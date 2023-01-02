Aircraft nose dives and crashes into field in Shoreham

Local news outlet the Argus reported that the aircraft is believed to be a Cessna.

Pictures from the scene show the aircraft down with its nose on the grass, and emergency services scrambled around.

The location of the crash was roughly one and a half miles away from Shoreham Airport.

Firefighters asked members of the public to avoid the area so emergency services can work safely.

An eyewitness told SussexWorld he saw the pilot walk away from the crash.