Aircraft nose dives and crashes into field in Shoreham

An aircraft crashed on the ground in Shoreham, West Sussex, in the early afternoon today. Emergency services including Fire and Rescue Services and rescuers rushed to the scene at Mill Hill to assist. It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the incident, which occurred at around 12.30pm.
Local news outlet the Argus reported that the aircraft is believed to be a Cessna.
Pictures from the scene show the aircraft down with its nose on the grass, and emergency services scrambled around.
The location of the crash was roughly one and a half miles away from Shoreham Airport.
Firefighters asked members of the public to avoid the area so emergency services can work safely.
An eyewitness told SussexWorld he saw the pilot walk away from the crash.
A spokeswoman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “At 12.39pm, we were called to a light aircraft incident at Mill Hill, Shoreham.
“Joint Fire Control sent fire engines from Shoreham and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to the scene, as well as a heavy rescue tender from Worthing and an off-road vehicle from Storrington.
“Firefighters worked alongside the South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) and Sussex Police to make the scene safe.”
