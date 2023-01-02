Artificial Intelligence (A.I) Platform Shows Unique Capability of

With Adcreative.ai, social media users and businesses can now create ad copies that converts and generate optimal results

Artificial Intelligence (A.I) is the rave of the moment. It is becoming widespread because of the capability of these machines and systems to handle tasks with little or no human input. Although there have been a lot of concerns about the future for A.I, recent breakthrough innovations are clearing what may be doubts in the hearts of individuals and businesses. One of such innovations in A.I is the newly launched Adcreative.ai. The platform helps small businesses and social media users create high-performing and converting ad copies for social media campaigns, lead generation strategies, and other purposes.

2022 is considered the year of artificial intelligence as everything from healthcare to digital marketing has been optimized using A.I. The developers of Adcreative.ai saw the need to apply the technology to the world of creatives as nothing significant had been done. Adcreative.ai was launched to make data-backed, result-bringing ad creatives accessible. The A.I platform offers up to 14x more conversion rates than regular creatives campaigns and 95% CTR improvement.

“Our machine learning model is learning every day and provides up-to-date creatives with a sole purpose: conversion,” explained a spokesperson for the company. “1 creative or 10,000 creatives a month, AdCreative.ai matches your ad creative/banner needs. Our unique A.I. understands your brand colors and font to create seamless designs that fit your branding. It is the perfect tool for your advertising needs whether for your social media campaigns or business.”

Adcreative.ai can generate creatives, texts and headlines, social creatives, and see insights. It is a resourceful tool for creative advertising, small business advertising, social media campaigns, Instagram ads, eCommerce marketing, and much more. AdCreative.ai can integrate with Google, Facebook, ADYOUNEED and Zapier to help users make the most of the platform. Users can invite up to 25 users to AdCreative.ai and let them generate creatives simultaneously under one primary account.

The pricing for Adcreative.ai is cheap and affordable. Usually, one would expect that an A.I that generates as much results as Adcreative.ai would be highly priced but that’s not the case. Adcreative.ai even offers flexible plans and pricings for users tailored to suit their needs. They are currently offering a 25% discount for new users with the code FIRSTYEAR25. To use Adcreative.ai, please visit Adcreative.

For more information on Adcreative.ai and all its benefits, please, visit the Adcreative.ai official website.

