Benefit payments for pensioners to increase in 2023

Millions of Britons who rely on money from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to help put food on the table and pay bills will receive a pay rise this year. The state pension is increasing in April along with pensioner benefits like Pension Credit and Attendance Allowance, but exactly how much more can people expect?

Campaigners are urging people to check their entitlement as £15billion is lost in unclaimed benefits every year in the UK.

There are 13 benefits paid by the DWP to people who are not just out of work, but also those on a low income, or others with a health condition or caring responsibilities.

Britons may be eligible for Universal Credit, PIP, Pension Credit or Attendance Allowance and should log onto GOV.UK to conduct a quick check.

Other benefits they may be entitled to include Carer’s Allowance, Disability Living Allowance, Maternity Allowance, Income Support, Employment Support Allowance, Jobseeker’s Allowance, Housing Benefit, Child Tax Credit or Working Tax Credit.

