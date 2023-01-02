Benefit payments for pensioners to increase in 2023

Millions of Britons who rely on money from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to help put food on the table and pay bills will receive a pay rise this year. The state pension is increasing in April along with pensioner benefits like Pension Credit and Attendance Allowance, but exactly how much more can people expect?
Campaigners are urging people to check their entitlement as £15billion is lost in unclaimed benefits every year in the UK.
There are 13 benefits paid by the DWP to people who are not just out of work, but also those on a low income, or others with a health condition or caring responsibilities.
Britons may be eligible for Universal Credit, PIP, Pension Credit or Attendance Allowance and should log onto GOV.UK to conduct a quick check.
Other benefits they may be entitled to include Carer’s Allowance, Disability Living Allowance, Maternity Allowance, Income Support, Employment Support Allowance, Jobseeker’s Allowance, Housing Benefit, Child Tax Credit or Working Tax Credit.
Attendance Allowance will rise to 68.10 for the lower rate and 101.75 for the higher rate from April 2023.
The lower rate is typically paid to pensioners who need help during the day or night, while the higher rate is awarded to claimants who need assistance both during the day and night.
Pension Credit is increasing to £201.05 for an individual and £306.85 for a couple.
Meanwhile, the state pension is also rising 10.1 percent which will put the maximum new state pension payment above £10,000 a year.
READ MORE: State pension warning: Claiming certain DWP benefits can affect your payments – check now
People in England can currently claim the state pension once they reach the age of 66 but wil need at least 10 years of National Insurance contributions to qualify.
However, to earn the full new state pension of £185.15 per week, rising to £203.85 in April 2023, retirees must have 35 qualifying years.
There is a handy tool on the Government website which allows users to log in using their Government Gateway ID.
This shows details of when people can retire and how much they are forecast to get depending on their retirement age.
