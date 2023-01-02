Brits turn to self-medication amid struggle to get GP

The findings of the research have been criticised by the Liberal Democrats who commissioned the survey and called the results a “national scandal”. According to the party, the research shows the consequences of “mismanagement and neglect” of local health services by the Government.

The survey conducted by Savanta ComRes found that over 25 percent of adults have failed to get an in-person GP consultation in their local area in the last 12 months.

Following the struggle to get an appointment, a number delayed seeing a doctor and some gave up and didn’t seek medical help.

According to the survey, approximately 16 percent of those who were unable to get an appointment turned to self-medication by administering treatment themselves or asking someone who was not medically qualified.

This shocking finding has been slammed as a “national scandal” as a result of “mismanagement and neglect” of local health services by the Tories.

The survey included over 2,000 adults which found 72 percent had attempted to get face-to-face GP appointments in the past year.

Of this 72 percent, 43 percent were successful, and 29 percent were unable to have an appointment.