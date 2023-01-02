Call of Duty League players to watch in 2023

The Call of Duty League’s early start to the season gives fans a taste of the action that is to come in the new year. All teams and all offseason signings are scrutinized under a microscope by fans.

There is no shortage of talent in the CDL. From rookies who are constantly looking to prove themselves to veterans who are there to show everyone they still have what it takes, all the players are running for the top spot. Here are the Call of Duty professionals to watch in 2023.

Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez

Hydra announcing that he “proved Crimsix wrong” after winning the Stage One Major for Modern Warfare 2 was the perfect launchpad for the start of his year. He finished his first-ever event win with a 1.17 KD and was finally able to show the top talent he’s been believed to be all these seasons. Hydra is poised to start off 2023 frying alongside his teammates.

Seth “Scump” Abner

The greatest player to ever touch Call of Duty is hanging up his controller after this season, which is just one of the many reasons to keep an eye on him this year. Scump has proven that just because he’s approaching 30, doesn’t mean he has lost his ability to compete. Although OpTic Texas have started the season with a whimper, Scump is still at the forefront of his team in terms of slaying.

Matthew “KiSMET” Tinsley

KiSMET joined the New York Subliners at the tail end of Vanguard and turned them from one of the lowest teams in the league to one of the eight participants at the biggest event of the year. He started his second season in the squad with a bang by helping the organization bring home a trophy while dropping a 1.03 KD overall. If he keeps supporting his team, he could be a candidate for an MVP trophy.

Thomas “Scrappy” Ernst

Scrappy has finally gotten his opportunity in the big leagues on the Toronto Ultra. The king of trash talk propelled his team to a third-place finish at the Stage One Major. Despite being a rookie, Scrappy showed that he can put anyone in the dirt on any given day. The more time he spends in the league, the more he will grow as a star player.

Amer “Pred” Zulbeari

Pred continues to impress after winning Rookie of the Year at the end of Vanguard. He has raised the Seattle Surge’s ceiling in terms of performance and will be a hot free agent when his contract expires. Seattle made it to the grand finals of the Stage One Major, and despite losing to New York, he still showed that he had what it takes to put the team on his back. MW2 appears to be yet another title that Pred will dominate.