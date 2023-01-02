Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Video Reveals What Items Can Be

A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 video tests and confirms which items can be attached to and used with a Recon Drone.

A few dedicated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players create a video showcasing which items can be attached to a Recon Drone and then used in various ways. Players are enjoying Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, a sequel to the 2019 reboot, originally made by Infinity Ward and Activision in 2009.





A tactical first-person shooter like Modern Warfare 2 involves highly strategic gameplay using the game’s many weapons, techniques, locations, and more. With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s planned ranked mode reportedly on the way, players are looking for more ways to gain an edge over their opponents and use everything in their arsenal to its full capability.

YouTuber DefendTheHouse posts a video detailing which items are able to be attached to Recon Drones in Modern Warfare 2, allowing for various tactical strategies to be implemented. They do the painstaking work of testing each item and seeing if it can A) be attached to the Recon Drone in the first place, and B) if it can have some sort of practical use in-game. As players discover different gameplay tricks in Modern Warfare 2, advantages like attaching items to Recon Drones to attack the enemy could come in handy.

Here is a full list of items tested in the video and whether they are “confirmed” or “busted,” meaning they can or cannot be used on Recon Drones:

Drill Charge – Confirmed

Shock Stick – Confirmed

Inflatable Decoy – Busted

Portable Radar – Confirmed

Suppression Mine – Confirmed (Real game test showed at 4:30)

For games like Modern Warfare 2 which have a highly competitive fanbase that is involved in a lot of online PvP gameplay, the game developers are always looking to make updates and game-balancing changes. For example, Infinity Ward just made the correction to Modern Warfare 2‘s footstep audio after the initial controversial change.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is widely popular and a game that is played by millions of fans all over the world. As more players are dropping in to play the multiplayer PvP shooter, there are bound to be fresh and new tactics that are being developed and used in order to win matches. Though games like Modern Warfare 2 can have a steep learning curve with the different tactical strategies involved, videos like this one from DefendTheHouse are very helpful for new players and can help them gain the upper hand.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

