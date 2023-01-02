Cristiano Ronaldo has Newcastle clause in Al Nassr contract

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday’s newspapers…

​​​THE SUN

Cristiano Ronaldo has a clause in his Al Nassr contract that means he could move to Newcastle if they qualify for the Champions League, according to incredible reports.

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has returned to training 10 weeks after his last game for the club.

Al-Nassr boss Rudi Garcia has joked he tried to sign Lionel Messi before sealing a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jude Bellingham has reportedly been summoned to showdown talks with Dortmund chiefs as Europe’s biggest clubs fight over him.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s new club Al Nassr are reportedly planning an audacious swoop to land two of his former team-mates, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric.

Newcastle have begun talks with Real Valladolid over signing Ivan Fresneda but they face competition from top European sides, according to reports.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Liverpool are exploring a deal to buy the Wolverhampton Wanderers’ midfielder Matheus Nunes as per an agreement last summer when the Portugal international was close to signing for the Anfield club but the transfer did not go through.

Emmanuel Dennis is facing the axe at Nottingham Forest, less than five months after his £15m move from Watford.

Manchester United are looking at alternatives to Joao Felix with Atletico Madrid demanding at least double what the club are prepared to pay to loan the Portugal forward for the remainder of the season.

THE TIMES

Arsenal have stepped up their pursuit of Mykhailo Mudryk by making an improved offer to Shakhtar Donetsk.

DAILY MAIL

Image:

Joao Felix has been linked with a move to the Premier League





Atletico Madrid’s £13.25m loan demand for Joao Felix is more than twice what Manchester United are willing to pay for the Portugal star.

Enzo Fernandez has reportedly risked angering Benfica officials after the Argentine defied club orders not to travel home for New Year, with the star ‘increasing unlikely’ to remain at the club as Chelsea seek to sign the World Cup winner.

Loris Karius could be set for a Newcastle United exit just four months after joining the club as they weigh up their goalkeeping options.

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has reportedly emerged as a target for Barcelona on a free transfer, as the winger enters the final months of his contract.

Everton’s proposed new stadium appears to be taking shape after pictures emerged showing the progress that has been made at Bramley-Moore dock over the past year.

AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing PSV’s Noni Madueke in the summer transfer window.

Crystal Palace, Everton and Southampton are monitoring the Championship’s top scorer Chuba Akpom as they seek additional firepower in January.

DAILY MIRROR

Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal have reportedly placed Lionel Messi shirts on sale in their club shop after Cristiano Ronaldo joined their rivals Al Nassr.

A section of Celtic supporters booed a minute’s silence in remembrance of the Ibrox disaster victims before the Old Firm against Rangers.

Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi have both been handed “a few days off” after PSG’s shock loss to Lens.

THE ATHLETIC

Joao Felix has Premier League interest but Atletico Madrid’s €21m (£18.6m) price is a stumbling block for a loan move.

Michael Beale says he is not looking for any short-term signings in January as he looks to add quality over quantity to his Rangers squad.

THE GUARDIAN

Romelu Lukaku has said he wants to put his recent troubles behind him and secure a permanent move to Internazionale from Chelsea.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United are ready to make an offer worth around £53m to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani, according to reports.

Arsenal have reportedly been following the progress of Montpellier striker Elye Wahi.

SCOTTISH SUN

Hearts’ Craig Halkett is fearing he’ll be out until next season with a suspected cruciate ligament injury.