DWP urges Britons to check they are getting right support

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) states errors in claims could lead to incorrect payments. Subsequently, some could be missing out on hundreds of pounds worth of support which could be fixed by taking action.

In 2023, the DWP is seeking to address fraud and error, helping to avoid common mistakes.

These errors can lead to incorrect payments being made, and debt building up.

The vast majority of benefits are paid correctly to millions of people who are eligible.

However, overpayments can occur often due to genuine mistakes where people might forget to update their claim when personal circumstances change.

