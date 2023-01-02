Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White has died aged 67





Fred White’s brother and Earth, Wind & Fire bandmate Verdine White confirmed the sad news on Instagram. He wrote: “Dearest Family Friends and Fans…Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, our beloved brother Frederick Eugene ‘Freddie’ White.

“He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels! “Child protégé, member of the EWF ORIGINAL 9, with gold records at the young age of 16 years old! He was brother number four in the family lineup. “But more than that at home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous! And we could always count on him to make a seemingly bad situation more light hearted! “He will live in our hearts forever, rest in power beloved Freddie!! We thank you all for your love, blessings and support at this time. Soar high baby bro, we love you to the shining [stars] and back!” (sic)

Tributes from Fred’s famous friends and fans flooded the comments. Leading them was Lenny Kravitz who said: “Sending my love and deepest condolences to you and the family. “I was blessed to have been in his presence and blessed to have been influenced by him. A true king. Rest in power.” Drummer Cindy Blackman, who has performed with the likes of Lenny and Joss Stone, added: “So saddened by your loss and sending you love!” And actor Dule Hill wrote: “Sending love [to] you brother.”

Earlier in his career, Fred toured with singer Donny Hathaway. He also drummed for a host of artists including The Emotions and Ramsey Lewis. In 1974, Fred joined Verdine and their brother Maurice in Earth, Wind & Fire, going on to play on their biggest hits including September and Shining Star. In 2000, the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Maurice died on February 4 2016 aged 75 from the effects of Parkinson’s disease.