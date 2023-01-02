Eight at-home knee exercises to tackle arthritis this winter

Step ups

Step onto the bottom step of stairs with your right foot. Bring up your left foot, then step down with your right foot, followed by your left foot. Hold on to the bannister if necessary.

Repeat with each leg until you can’t do any more. Rest for one minute and then repeat this another two times. As you improve, use a higher step, or take two at a time.

Sit/stands

Sit on a chair. Without using your hands for support, stand up and then sit back down. Make sure each movement is slow and controlled. Repeat until you can’t do any more. Rest for one minute then repeat another two times.

Quads exercise with roll

Sit on the floor, sofa or bed, with your legs stretched straight out in front of you. Put a rolled-up towel under one knee.