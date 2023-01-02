Elvis and Freddie Mercury listed among best singers of all time

John Lennon and Little Richard sit just outside the top ten at numbers 12 and 11. At number 10 is Al Green followed by Otis Redding, Beyonce, Stevie Wonder, and Ray Charles.

The list has four women reigning over the top five. It starts (in descending order) with Mariah Carey, Billie Holliday and Sam Cooke.

Whitney Houston is at number 2 with the magazine saying: “The standard-bearer for R&B vocals, Whitney Houston possessed a soprano that was as powerful as it was tender… (Her) voice will resonate for decades beyond her 2012 passing.”

The best singer of all time is, unsurprisingly, the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.