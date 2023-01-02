Categories Pets Emma Roberts Adopts New Rescue Chihuahua Puppy: ‘We Love Him So Post author By Google News Post date January 2, 2023 No Comments on Emma Roberts Adopts New Rescue Chihuahua Puppy: ‘We Love Him So Emma Roberts Adopts New Rescue Chihuahua Puppy: ‘We Love Him So Much’ Skip to content Source link Tags 'love, adopts, Chihuahua, Emma, puppy', Rescue, Roberts By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Every GameSpot 10/10 Reviewed Game (Up to 2022) → Two helicopters collide mid-air in fatal crash over Sea World Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.