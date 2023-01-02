Every GameSpot 10/10 Reviewed Game (Up to 2022)

In our opinion, no game can be considered perfect. That means you may see a game getting a 10 despite having issues. It also means that games without obvious flaws may be scored below 10. On the rare occasion when we publish a 10 review, that is our way of saying that no matter your preference for genre, developer, setting, or console, you owe it to yourself to find a way to play the game in question.

From Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild to Persona 5 Royal and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, here is every game that GameSpot has given a perfect score since 1998. Every one of these games comes highly recommended from us, and are still worth playing today.