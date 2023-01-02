Fans notice Gary Neville singing with Brentford fans live on Sky

Fans picked up on Gary Neville singing in the commentary gantry after Brentford picked up a stunning 3-1 win over Liverpool.

The Bees, who had two goals disallowed, caused chaos for Liverpool in the first half and were 2-0 up courtesy of an Ibrahima Konate own goal and header Yoane Wissa.

The scenes at the end of the game were euphoric and there was a typically raucous atmosphere at the Gtech Community Stadium.

‘Hey Jude’, a song by Liverpool’s very own The Beatles blared around the ground and Neville, who was on co-commentary duty for Sky Sports, could be heard belting it out.

It happened on a few instances during the song whenever it was Bill Leslie doing the talking.

He even joined in with the ‘Freed from Desire’ rendition later on and fans were in hysterics over hearing Neville in the background.

One said: “Gary Neville singing along in the background is killing me

Another commented: “Was that Gary Neville joining the Brentford fans singing Hey Jude right there!?”

A third added: “I’m pretty sure I can hear Gary Neville singing along with the Brentford Crowd.”

A fourth wrote: “Gary Neville on TV singing Hey Jude by the Beatles after Liverpool getting leathered is brilliant.”

A fifth weighed in: “Was @GNev2 singing “Hey Jude” with the Brentford fans there? The type of shithousery we needed this year.”

Jamie Carragher talked up Brentford’s atmosphere prior to the game and said how much he enjoys coming to West London for their matches.

However, he was not quite in the mood for a sing-song after Liverpool started 2023 abmysally. Speaking on Sky’s coverage, he said: “I can’t, I want to but I really can’t!”