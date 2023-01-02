Gary Speed’s widow Louise suffers more heartbreak as husband dies

A few weeks before Quinton’s death on June 25, his daughter from his previous marriage, Claudia, 17, set up a Gofundme page for a sponsored walk and camp out over several days in the Lakes in honour of her father and in aid of Brain Tumour Research, which has nearly reached its £5,000 target.

Dedicating the ‘trek to a brain cure’, Claudia wrote: “We are a group of students planning to complete a long trek in the Lake District in honour of Quinton Bird and his fight against brain cancer. We will be camping and completing a long walk in his favourite place and would really appreciate any donations you are willing to spare!

“We will be donating the money to the Brain Tumour Research charity, hoping that we can help towards a cure and hopefully give others a chance that Quinton hasn’t gotten.”