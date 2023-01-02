Harry’s relationship with William ‘hangs by thread’ over memoir

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle saw a photo of the late Queen and her three heirs as evidence the monarchy was “against them”, a royal author claims.

The portrait of Elizabeth II, the then Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George was released in January 2020 shortly before the Sussexes announced Megxit plans.

Writing in Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, biographer Andrew Morton said: “The royal couple suspected that the entire institution was conspiring against them. As they saw it, the evidence was all around them. The unspoken code was straightforward: the future of the monarchy was assured, with or without Meghan and Harry.”

