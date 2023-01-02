If These Walls Could Sing, review: Mary McCartney’s Abbey Road

Abbey Road is probably the most famous music studio in the world, largely because The Beatles named an album after it. It certainly has the most famous pedestrian crossing in the world, immortalised on the cover of that incredible recording, and now a shrine to fans and a daily frustration to drivers in north London.

I’ve crossed it many times myself, and it always feels like a thrilling privilege to pass through the gates of number 3, walk across the yard and mount the stairs of this white-fronted Georgian townhouse, gaining admittance to hallowed ground. It is a magical labyrinth inside, with corridors and stairwells lined with vintage recording machines, walls decorated by framed photographs of the musicians who used them, and doors opening onto odd spaces where some of the greatest music ever heard first came to life.

“If these walls could sing, eh?” says Paul McCartney with a heavy wink during Disney+’s over-reverent yet oddly incurious documentary about the studio where he forged his reputation. It is impossible to escape the feeling that Macca is not so much spontaneously minting this catchy title phrase but rather dropping it clunkily into the conversation as a favour to the filmmaker, his daughter Mary.

The 53-year-old Mary McCartney has established a fine reputation as a talented photographer in the heavy shadows of her famous parents. Documentary-making is a natural next career step, albeit a chief qualification for helming this was presumably access to the contact book of the studio’s most famous living alumnus. Paul duly trots out over-familiar Beatles anecdotes, with an odd quality of paternal indulgence. Elton John tells a story intended to flatter Paul, as if Mary can be relied upon to pass it on (which she does in the closing credits). Liam and Noel Gallagher talk (separately, of course, to avoid unpleasantness) about the spiritual quality of recording in the home of the Beatles, drawing a veil over the unfortunate fact that the only album Oasis made at Abbey Road was their fractious 2008 swan song, Dig Out Your Soul, released less than a year before they broke up in acrimony.

All the celebrity talking heads seem to be on best behaviour, as you might expect when addressing the daughter of an important friend. Mary herself talks wistfully about the studio as a home from home, referencing her father’s sheepdog Martha, the subject of Beatles’ song Martha My Dear, which (Fabs fans will surely know) was actually recorded in Trident Studios. For a film about the hot centre of a rock and roll revolution, it is all a bit cosy.