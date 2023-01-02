‘Impact of inflation’ can’t be ignored by state pensioners

Inflation continues to run high, as the Government and Bank of England seek to get it under control. However, it has undoubted impacts on day-to-day prices, as well as household costs.

The state pension will rise in April 2023, as usual, to reflect the current state of the economy.

Regardless, experts have warned people should be aware of the havoc inflation could still wreak.

Shona Lowe, financial planning expert at abrdn, said: “The state pension is set to rise in 2023 in line with September’s inflation figures.

“Even though this is the case, retirees in particular will need to do what they can to continue mitigating the impact of inflation on their retirement income.”

