“Insight-Led Activity Reporting And Digital Health Management” in

2023 JAN 02 (NewsRx) — By a News Reporter-Staff News Editor at Insurance Daily News — A patent application by the inventors FANG, Richard (Belevue, WA, US); WAGLE, Justin James ( Pacifica, CA , US); WU, Chang-Ling ( Seattle, WA , US), filed on June 15, 2021 , was made available online on December 15, 2022 , according to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx correspondents.

This patent application has not been assigned to a company or institution.

The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Parents who have children generally want to develop healthy digital habits for their children when using electronic devices. For example, parents may want to monitor screen time usage, potentially harmful behavior, and/or potentially harmful content for children. The status-quo today requires parents to draw from their own intuition for monitoring device usage by children or personal experience which is rather unreliable. Alternatively, parents may spend lots of time researching for themselves statistics about screen time for children but still require keen data-scientist eyes to spot what is relevant to their situation.”

In addition to the background information obtained for this patent application, NewsRx journalists also obtained the inventors’ summary information for this patent application: “This Summary is provided to introduce a selection of concepts in a simplified form that are further described below in the Detailed Description. This Summary is not intended to identify key features or essential features of the claimed subject matter, nor is it intended to be used as an aid in determining the scope of the claimed subject matter.

“One example implementation relates to a method. The method may include determining a device usage behavior of a user of the user device by using a machine learning model that receives device data and determines the device usage behavior based on the device data, wherein the device usage behavior indicates device usage habits or device usage patterns of the user. The method may include generating, by the machine learning model, at least one insight for the device usage behavior that indicates a healthy device usage habit of the user or an unhealthy device usage habit of the user. The method may include providing one or more recommendations for the at least one insight to promote healthy device usage behavior.

“Another example implementation relates to a method. The method may include determining a device usage behavior of a user of the user device by using a machine learning model that receives device data and determines the device usage behavior based on the device data, wherein the device usage behavior indicates device usage habits or device usage patterns of the user. The method may include generating, by the machine learning model, at least one insight for the device usage behavior that indicates an abnormality in the device usage behavior of the user relating to educational usage of the user device. The method may include providing one or more recommendations for the at least one insight, wherein the one or more recommendations include an action based on the at least one insight.

“Another example implementation relates to a system. The system may include one or more processors; memory in electronic communication with the one or more processors; and instructions stored in the memory, the instructions executable by the one or more processors to: train, at a server, a device model using aggregated device data received from a plurality of user devices in the system; and provide the device model to the plurality of user devices, wherein each device model operating on a user device of the plurality of user devices is operable to: determine a device usage behavior of a user of the user device based on the device data of the user device, wherein the device usage behavior indicates device usage habits or device usage patterns of the user; generate at least one insights for the device usage behaviors; and provide one or more recommendations for the at least one insight.

“Additional features and advantages will be set forth in the description that follows. Features and advantages of the disclosure may be realized and obtained by means of the systems and methods that are particularly pointed out in the appended claims. Features of the present disclosure will become more fully apparent from the following description and appended claims, or may be learned by the practice of the disclosed subject matter as set forth hereinafter.”

URL and more information on this patent application, see: FANG, Richard; WAGLE, Justin James ; WU, Chang-Ling. Insight-Led Activity Reporting And Digital Health Management. U.S. Patent Application Number 20220398181, filed June 15, 2021 and posted December 15, 2022 . Patent URL (for desktop use only): https://ppubs.uspto.gov/pubwebapp/external.html?q=(20220398181)&db=US-PGPUB&type=ids

