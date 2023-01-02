Jeremy Clarkson says Kaleb Cooper exited farm over his ‘stupid

“Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way,” he added in his column, which has since been removed from the publication’s website.

The article became the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s most complained about article, with more than 17,500 people contacting them over the piece.

The Sun had issued an apology for publishing the column, while Jeremy took to Twitter saying he was “horrified to have caused so much hurt” and said he would be “more careful in future”.

Prince Harry and Meghan have since reacted to The Sun’s apology over Jeremy’s controversial column saying it was “nothing more than a PR stunt”.

