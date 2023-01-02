Kate could use secret beauty weapon that ‘sets the standard’

Kate, Princess of Wales rarely steps out looking less than impeccable, with a flawless complexion, perfectly applied makeup, shiny hair and a toned physique – not to mention great outfits. What is Kate’s crowning glory that “sets the standard” for beauty, according to one expert?
Express.co.uk spoke exclusively to Sarah Amelia Fogg, celebrity makeup artist and owner of brow brand Brows by Sarah, about what makes the Princess’ face so perfect.
Sarah stated: “Although I always love offering advice on how you can improve your brows, Kate Middleton’s are some of the best I’ve seen in a long time. Ultimately, Kate sets the standard for brow goals.”
“The defined shape that she opts for perfectly embraces her natural arch.”
The expert suggested, to achieve a look like Kate, you may go for a simple brow treatment that enhances natural eyebrows – lamination.
The treatment “ensures that they always maintain a flawless, groomed effect”. It also keeps brow hairs looking “uniform” and in place.
Lash Perfect describes the process as follows: “Brow lamination is almost like a perm for your eyebrows, similar to the well-known lash lift treatment.
“They’re both ways of enhancing what you already have by manipulating the hairs with chemicals.
“The treatment is often paired with a brow tint for a bolder enhanced look.”
She said: “The new Princess of Wales has the sought-after royal locks, with 2,400 average monthly Google searches for her hairstyles.
“Her most popular style was for Princess Charlotte’s first day of school, where the Duchess of Cambridge displayed a fresh style featuring warm highlighted locks and a bouncy blowout.
“In 2022, she began sporting a new style, with her hair elegantly tucked behind her ears, which was also well received by royal fans.”
Nicole suggested that in 2023, Kate could wow royal fans even more with a new hair do.
She stated: “To mix up her look in the new year, the royal would do well to experiment with more chic up-dos, like the one she debuted for this year’s Remembrance Day Service.”
This might mean more chic hats for the royal, a firm favourite of the late Queen Elizabeth II and current Queen Consort Camilla.
Nicole concluded: “Wearing her hair up and off her face will highlight features, such as her strong jaw and cheekbones, glowing complexion and eyes.
“Not only will this be flattering, but also a great anti-ageing tactic, as having the hair pulled back makes her look more fresh-faced yet still sophisticated.”
