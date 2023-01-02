Kate could use secret beauty weapon that ‘sets the standard’

Kate, Princess of Wales rarely steps out looking less than impeccable, with a flawless complexion, perfectly applied makeup, shiny hair and a toned physique – not to mention great outfits. What is Kate’s crowning glory that “sets the standard” for beauty, according to one expert?

Express.co.uk spoke exclusively to Sarah Amelia Fogg, celebrity makeup artist and owner of brow brand Brows by Sarah, about what makes the Princess’ face so perfect.

Sarah stated: “Although I always love offering advice on how you can improve your brows, Kate Middleton’s are some of the best I’ve seen in a long time. Ultimately, Kate sets the standard for brow goals.”

“The defined shape that she opts for perfectly embraces her natural arch.”

The expert suggested, to achieve a look like Kate, you may go for a simple brow treatment that enhances natural eyebrows – lamination.

