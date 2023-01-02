Lewis Hamilton opens up on early F1 fear after nightmare 2022

Lewis Hamilton has admitted he feared not having any F1 fans when he started his F1 career 15 years ago. The seven-time champion thought he would only be supported by his parents when growing up despite rising up the karting ranks.

The British star also suggested he was “overwhelmed” by the interest in him ahead of his debut race in 2007. Hamilton made the revelation in a YouTube video for Mercedes AMG Petronas as he reacted to comments left by fans on social media.

He explained: “It’s been beautiful to see people who have known me, somehow followed me before I even got to Formula One, and then people who started the journey with me in 2007. And even for those who have joined along the way I love how this sport unites us and this journey has brought us together.

“I never ever actually thought, when I was growing up in Stevenage and playing around the corner in the park, I never thought I’d have a follower other than my mum, a supporter other than my mum or my dad.

