LG’s 2023 OLED TVs are up to 70 percent brighter | Engadget

It’s no surprise that LG is refreshing its OLED TV lineup for 2023, but you might appreciate this year’s upgrade if your set lives in a well-lit room. LG’s new models include a per-pixel Brightness Booster Max feature that, on certain G3 series TVs (shown above), promises up to a 70 percent brighter picture. You might not spend as much time squinting during daytime viewing sessions.

The G3, C3 and 8K-capable Z3 all use a new a9 Gen 6 processor that offers AI upscaling, HDR tone mapping and object-based picture sharpening. The chip is similarly key to AI audio processing that delivers 9.1.2-channel surround sound from the built-in speakers. You’ll have an added incentive to upgrade your audio setup, though — LG is countering Samsung with a WOW Orchestra feature that uses the TV’s speakers to complement the output from the brand’s newer soundbars.

LG

LG is also acknowledging that its interface may have been overwhelming for some. The 2023 OLED TVs come with a webOS 23 platform that requires much less scrolling, with just two pages of apps content. You’ll also see fewer categories, and “quick cards” help you dive into categories like music and sports. Personal profiles, customizable quick settings and AI-based search keyword recommendations tailor the experience to your tastes, while Matter support should help your set play well with compatible smart home devices.

The range will seem familiar in some ways, although there are a few other notable upgrades. The Z3 remains the flagship with 77- and 88-inch 8K screens, but the G3 is now a better fit for wall-mounting thanks to a zero-gap design. It’s available in sizes ranging from 55 inches to a huge 97 inches, although you’ll only see the 70 percent brightness hike on 55-, 65- and 77-inch variants. The sweet-spot C3 line (pictured at middle) runs between 42 inches and 83 inches, although you’ll have to ‘settle’ for the standard brightness booster.

Significantly, there’s no more A series. LG now considers the B3 series its entry-level OLED offering, and pitches it as ideal for gamers watching their money. You’ll have to make do with the lesser a7 Gen 6 chip and go without brightness boosting, but you will get 4K at 120Hz (useful with the latest consoles) and your choice of 55-, 65- and 77-inch panels.

As is often the case with LG introductions, you’ll have to wait for pricing and availability for the 2023 OLED TV selection. There’s no doubt the G3 is the star attraction, though. Outside of that model’s brightness boost and gapless mounting, these are largely iterative upgrades that will mostly prove appealing if you’re replacing an aging set.