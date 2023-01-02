Live longer and slow down ageing by drinking enough fluids every

Fluid intake can be increased by consuming more water and juices, and eating more fruits and vegetables that have a high water content.

The National Academies of Medicine suggests women consume six to nine glasses (1.5 to 2.2 litres) of fluids daily and for men, eight to 12 glasses (two to three litres).

Co-author Dr Manfred Boehm said: “The goal is to ensure patients are taking in enough fluids, while assessing factors, like medications, that may lead to fluid loss.

“Doctors may also need to defer to a patient’s current treatment plan, such as limiting fluid intake for heart failure.”