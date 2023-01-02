Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp explains Cody Gakpo absence from

Brentford have an impressive record against the top six this season including the home victory over Manchester City back in November. They’re unbeaten since the season resumed after the World Cup and Klopp knows they’re in for a difficult test.

“We have talked about it. We need to make sure we all know exactly what we wanted and what we did. But it’s always the same when you have another night to sleep on it you realise Leicester actually did really well,” Klopp said. “It’s the Premier League, yes we took it as a positive that we came through, but today it will be a tough test again with all the intensity that Brentford put in, so let’s see.

“We have to be really prepared arriving here after playing every three days and you cannot do the preparation anywhere close to what they can do. But I respect Brentford because they use the time off really well. Thomas Frank said it himself, against the top six they do not care about possession so it will be a very direct style.”