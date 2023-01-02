Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp explains Virgil van Dijk injury status

There was a boost in Liverpool’s play momentarily at the start of the second half and soon after Nunez’s effort was ruled out for offside, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain halved the deficit. But Liverpool failed to step on the gas and push Brentford back even further as Thomas Frank’s side continued to threaten on the counter.

The hosts eventually secured all three points with a goal that summed up Liverpool’s night. Konate appeared favourite to outmuscle Bryan Mbeumo with a long ball over the top, but lost his footing at the wrong moment, allowing the Brentford attacker to slot past Alisson with ease.

It leaves Liverpool four points adrift of the Champions League spaces, but Manchester United now have a game in hand to them. They’re now closer to the relegation zone than they are Arsenal at the top of the table.