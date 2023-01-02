Man Utd transfer news LIVE – Ronaldo’s parting gift, Maguire

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been urged to leave the club amid his bit-part role under Erik ten Hag.

Raphael Varane’s imperious form is leaving game time limited for the once-ever-present centre-back, sparking doubts over his future.

And Stuart Pearce believes Aston Villa, Newcastle United and West Ham United could do a lot worse than pursuing his signature…

He told talkSPORT: “If I was West Ham, if I was Newcastle, if I was Aston Villa, I’d be all over trying to get Harry Maguire out of there.

“I’d be asking the question of whether he’s available. He’d be a brilliant addition to a football club.

“He’s the right age, the right stature, right experience. He might just need another challenge now as he’s not getting regular football.”