Man Utd transfer news LIVE - Ronaldo's parting gift, Maguire


Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been urged to leave the club amid his bit-part role under Erik ten Hag.

Raphael Varane’s imperious form is leaving game time limited for the once-ever-present centre-back, sparking doubts over his future.

And Stuart Pearce believes Aston Villa, Newcastle United and West Ham United could do a lot worse than pursuing his signature…

He told talkSPORT: “If I was West Ham, if I was Newcastle, if I was Aston Villa, I’d be all over trying to get Harry Maguire out of there.

“I’d be asking the question of whether he’s available. He’d be a brilliant addition to a football club.

“He’s the right age, the right stature, right experience. He might just need another challenge now as he’s not getting regular football.”



Alex Turk

By Alex Turk

Alex Turk is a sports reporter for express.co.uk, specialising in football. He started his career as a freelancer and has featured for The FA, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo and others. He was the lead for Sports Illustrated’s Manchester United coverage before joining express.co.uk in 2021.

