Meta may be facing “China problem” in realising its metaverse

Facebook-parent Meta has been vocal about how it wants to lead the way in mixed reality space by realising its metaverse project. As a part of its virtual reality (VR) plans, the company has been manufacturing VR headsets and launched Meta Quest Pro for $1,499.99. However, it may face some problems given its anti-China stance.A report by The Washington Post highlights that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has told US lawmakers that China “steals” American technology and played up nationalist concerns when it comes to apps such as TikTok . Last year, the company even sued several Chinese companies for stealing over a million account details.But the company’s strategy may be a problem in taking its metaverse plans forward. Meta manufactures “virtually all” its hardware in China. Before the company changed its name, it essentially ran business as a services company. At that time, hardware was a small part of the company’s revenue and apparently it did not mind taking a little heat on that front.However, after renaming, it announced itself as a hardware company. Now, the company’s reliance on China to make virtual reality headsets became a major concern because the company’s focus has now shifted. It launched augmented-reality smart glasses and introduced Meta Quest Pro, the first in a string of products lined up for the future.“Meta is building a complicated hardware product. You can’t just turn on a dime and make it elsewhere,” the report cited one of the company executives as saying.Meta has reportedly enraged Chinese commentators that ally with the government’s agenda. On reported retaliation concerns from China over its stand, a Meta spokesperson said, “We believe the US needs to rise to the competitive moment. That means ensuring we create an environment that promotes the innovation and investment needed to compete and win in defining the future of the Internet.”Just like Apple and Google are looking at countries such as Vietnam, Taiwan and India for manufacturing their products, Meta is also searching for alternatives to locate its manufacturing.“At present, Meta’s consumer electronics hardware is manufactured in China but we are constantly reviewing and exploring supply chain opportunities around the world,” spokeswoman Ha Thai was quoted as saying.