NHOA: Update on December 2022 Trading

NHOA (NHOA.PA, formerly Engie EPS) (Paris:NHOA) is pleased to announce that in December 2022 NHOA Energy has been awarded contracts for over 620MWh across North America, Australia and Asia, far outperforming the expectations disclosed in the Trading Update released on 1 December 2022.

While reconfirming the Full Year 2022 consolidated Revenue guidance slightly above €160 million, as effect of the recently awarded contracts NHOA Energy’s backlog at year end is now expected to range between €280 and €290 million. Approx. 1,400MWh are now in execution, with six projects in commissioning or pre-commissioning phase.

Details on the newly awarded projects will be disclosed in due time with dedicated press releases and during the Q4 2022 Trading and Operational Update Investor Call scheduled on 31 January 2023.

NHOA

NHOA S.A. (formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage, e-mobility and EV fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure, develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA.PA), NHOA forms part of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC® All-Tradable financial indices.

NHOA, with offices in France, Spain, United States and Australia, maintains entirely in Italy research, development and production of its technologies.

For further information, go to www.nhoa.energy

Forward looking statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are not undertakings as to the future performance of NHOA. Although NHOA considers that such statements are based on reasonable expectations and assumptions at the date of publication of this release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual performance to differ from those indicated or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include without limitation those explained or identified in the public documents filed by NHOA with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF), including those listed in the “Risk Factors” section of the NHOA 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 6 April 2022 (under number D. 22-02751). Investors and NHOA shareholders should note that if some or all of these risks are realized they may have a significant unfavorable impact on NHOA.

These forward looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology, including the verbs or terms “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “build- up”, “under discussion” or “potential customer”, “should” or “will”, “projects”, “backlog” or “pipeline” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and that are to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the impacts of the Covid19 pandemic on NHOA’s business operations, financial results and financial position and on the world economy. They appear throughout this announcement and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding NHOA’s intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, NHOA’s results of business development, operations, financial position, prospects, financing strategies, expectations for product design and development, regulatory applications and approvals, reimbursement arrangements, costs of sales and market penetration. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management’s expectations or could affect NHOA’s ability to achieve its strategic goals, include the uncertainties relating to the impact of Covid-19 on NHOA’s business, operations and employees. In addition, even if the NHOA’s results of operations, financial position and growth, and the development of the markets and the industry in which NHOA operates, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. The forward-looking statements herein speak only at the date of this announcement. NHOA does not have the obligation and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements.