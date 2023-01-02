OODA Network Members invited to Quantum Security Bash 26 Jan 2023

As mentioned in our weekly OODA Member Network Dispatch, OODA and Katzcy are planning an invite-only quantum networking event for the evening of 26 January in Reston VA (Thanks to both Quintessence Labs and the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority for sponsoring this event).

OODA network members are invited to this event and should be receiving an invite shortly. If you are not an OODA network member but would like to attend, please considering joining the network and also let us know a bit about your background in or interests in quantum computing and quantum security.

We are not planning speeches or presentations at this session, but are inviting leaders who have been studying issues around quantum computing and quantum security and the room will be primed for networking on these topics.

Why the need for more peer-to-peer networking on this topic?

There so much news on quantum related topics, but not enough insight. So there is clearly a need for more understanding on what is relevant in this domain.

There is also a need for prudent risk reduction in this space.

Unfortunately, there is also a need for better ways to spot and mitigate hype.

Many in our community have been watching developments in quantum computing and quantum security. Quantum related topics are a frequent subject of our OODA research and reporting and a common topic in our monthly member video sessions. It was a topic hit upon at OODAcon as well. We believe the peer-to-peer networking will help us bring together many of these threads and help us all continue to sort out what to focus on in this exciting area.

Our goal is to listen to your inputs during and after this networking event to see how we can better meet your research and analysis needs. We hope to see you there.

